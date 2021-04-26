Truist Financial Corp Invests $315,000 in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,221,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after buying an additional 164,506 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Perspecta Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.