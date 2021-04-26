Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,104 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

HBMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

