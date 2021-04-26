Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

