Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 169,674 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLDR opened at $14.00 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

