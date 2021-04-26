Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.45

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 33300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after buying an additional 298,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tronox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $17,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

