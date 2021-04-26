Trodl Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Trodl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Trodl has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Trodl has a market cap of $942,323.21 and approximately $4,506.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00061143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00270697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.05 or 0.01018672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00025191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.86 or 0.00683780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,545.56 or 1.00074523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Trodl

Trodl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Trodl Coin Trading

