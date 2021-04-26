Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.36% of Travelzoo worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $174.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

