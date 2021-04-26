Transform Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $217.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

