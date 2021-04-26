Transform Wealth LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.42 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

