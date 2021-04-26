Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $6,252,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $187.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $188.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

