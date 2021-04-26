Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $22,899,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

