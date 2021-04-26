Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

