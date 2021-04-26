Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.38 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

