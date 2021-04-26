Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $190.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.32.

TSCO stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $191.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.5% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

