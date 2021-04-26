TMD Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 181,332 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 181,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.8% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,020,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 486,236 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,407,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,843,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,190. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

