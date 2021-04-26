TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 7.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 6,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,466,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.