Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,555 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 428,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter.

CWI stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

