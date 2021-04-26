Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $101.29 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $101.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

