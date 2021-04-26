Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 83,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

MMP opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

