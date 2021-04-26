Tiaa Fsb Has $781,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Unilever were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

