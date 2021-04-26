Tiaa Fsb Buys 259 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $181.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

