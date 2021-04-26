ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $10,093.08 or 0.18902827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $874.93 million and $14,163.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00060648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00268506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.67 or 0.01012589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00683310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,272.11 or 0.99770679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

