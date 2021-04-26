The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5,293.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

TTD stock opened at $726.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $697.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 248.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.