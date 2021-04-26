The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

