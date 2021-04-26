The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $65.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

