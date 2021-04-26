The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

LSXMK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,429,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,266,000 after acquiring an additional 383,276 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

