The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD opened at $323.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.01 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.86. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

