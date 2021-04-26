The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

