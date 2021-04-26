The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHEF. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

