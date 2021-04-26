The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) recently:

4/21/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/9/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

