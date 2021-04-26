The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Boenning Scattergood

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $27.50. 1,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,871. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $185.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

