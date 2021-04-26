The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce sales of $14.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the lowest is $13.59 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $56.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $58.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.06 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $58.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $27.49. 979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,871. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

