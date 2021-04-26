The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

