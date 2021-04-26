Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.