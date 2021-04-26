Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 256,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,340,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

In related news, CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $39,061,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,600,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,090,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

