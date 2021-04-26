Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $314.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

