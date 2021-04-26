Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $266,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Appian accounts for approximately 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $131.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,367. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

