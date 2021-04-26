TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 252,126 shares.The stock last traded at $79.34 and had previously closed at $78.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Get TFI International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.