TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Stock Position Increased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. TFI International comprises about 4.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.59% of TFI International worth $41,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $79.34 on Monday. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $81.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

