Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXT. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of TXT opened at $60.43 on Monday. Textron has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 93.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

