Texas Instruments (TXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

