Tether (USDT) Market Cap Achieves $50.00 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Tether has a total market cap of $50.00 billion and approximately $121.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00061014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00283749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.01 or 0.01007732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00722726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,329.75 or 1.00456148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 51,866,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 50,006,254,439 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.