Terry L. Blaker Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $273.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

