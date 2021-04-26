Terry L. Blaker Buys 1,147 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

LIN opened at $291.60 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $292.49. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.48 and a 200-day moving average of $256.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

