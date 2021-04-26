Terry L. Blaker Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.40 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

