Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 7,065 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

MRK stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 238,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,190. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $195.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

