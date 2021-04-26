Terril Brothers Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 166,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

