Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. 606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,803. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

