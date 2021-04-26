TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $139.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.