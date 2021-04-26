TD Securities Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$11.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.42.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.75. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,311,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,832,957.50.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.